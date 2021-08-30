SparksPay Market Cap Reaches $24,963.74 (SPK)

SparksPay (CURRENCY:SPK) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 30th. In the last seven days, SparksPay has traded up 3% against the dollar. One SparksPay coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0024 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. SparksPay has a market capitalization of $24,963.74 and approximately $13.00 worth of SparksPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get SparksPay alerts:

Feathercoin (FTC) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000053 BTC.

THEKEY (TKY) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0372 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0454 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000513 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

The Truth (UFO) traded up 22.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000800 BTC.

Gbrick (GBX) traded 30% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000005 BTC.

SparksPay Profile

SparksPay (SPK) is a POW/Masternode coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 23rd, 2018. SparksPay’s total supply is 11,467,295 coins and its circulating supply is 10,353,529 coins. SparksPay’s official Twitter account is @SparksPayIO and its Facebook page is accessible here . SparksPay’s official website is sparkspay.io . The official message board for SparksPay is medium.com/sparkspay . The Reddit community for SparksPay is /r/SparksCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “SparksPay is a cryptocurrency based on the NeoScrypt algorithm, it is the “fuel” that powers the eCommerce platform. Fees to merchants are based on a nominal percentage value of the transactions performed on the Sparks platform and are paid for by merchants using Sparks coin Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

SparksPay Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SparksPay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SparksPay should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SparksPay using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SparksPay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SparksPay and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.