Sparta Commercial Services (OTCMKTS:SRCO) Shares Up 14.6%

Sparta Commercial Services, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SRCO) shot up 14.6% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.11 and last traded at $0.11. 20,709 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 5% from the average session volume of 19,759 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.09.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.15.

Sparta Commercial Services Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SRCO)

Sparta Commercial Services, Inc provides mobile app tools, products and services. It also provides vehicle history reports and a municipal leasing program. The company offers mobile app development, sales, marketing and support and vehicle history reports. Its mobile application offers base beyond vehicle dealers to a wide range of businesses including, but not limited to, restaurants, hotels, and grocery stores.

