SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) Director William R. Voss Sells 15,000 Shares

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) Director William R. Voss sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $315,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

NASDAQ SPTN traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $21.28. 172,452 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 347,783. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $764.76 million, a PE ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.69. SpartanNash has a 52 week low of $15.75 and a 52 week high of $23.45.

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. SpartanNash had a return on equity of 10.80% and a net margin of 0.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that SpartanNash will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SPTN. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SpartanNash by 61.7% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 21,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 8,360 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SpartanNash by 9,650.0% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,702 shares during the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SpartanNash during the 1st quarter valued at $1,413,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SpartanNash by 74.3% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 198,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,899,000 after purchasing an additional 84,672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SpartanNash by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 21,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 4,558 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.88% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut SpartanNash from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.00.

SpartanNash Company Profile

SpartanNash Co engages in the distribution of grocery products to military commissaries in the U.S. It operates through the following segments: Military, Food Distribution and Retail. The Military segment sells and distributes grocery products primarily to U.S. military commissaries and exchanges. The Food Distribution segment distributes groceries to independent and corporate owned grocery retailers using multi-platform sales approach.

