SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN) Shares Acquired by Capital Analysts LLC

Capital Analysts LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN) by 49.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,895 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,556 shares during the quarter. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $2,171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SRLN. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 640.7% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 897 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SRLN opened at $45.93 on Monday. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 52 week low of $44.06 and a 52 week high of $46.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.93.

