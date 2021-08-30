SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) is Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 109,680 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,450 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares makes up approximately 1.8% of Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $18,166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 14.1% during the second quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 18,308 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,032,000 after buying an additional 2,264 shares during the period. Tamar Securities LLC increased its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 14.5% during the second quarter. Tamar Securities LLC now owns 10,824 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,793,000 after buying an additional 1,367 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Management Inc. increased its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.3% during the second quarter. Sterling Investment Management Inc. now owns 48,378 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,013,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the period. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 5.6% during the second quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 66,353 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,249,000 after buying an additional 3,510 shares during the period. Finally, Platform Technology Partners acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the second quarter worth approximately $584,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GLD traded down $0.84 during trading on Monday, reaching $169.35. The company had a trading volume of 311,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,768,413. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $167.68. SPDR Gold Shares has a fifty-two week low of $157.13 and a fifty-two week high of $186.99.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

