SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) Shares Acquired by ProVise Management Group LLC

ProVise Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) by 173.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 123,211 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 78,120 shares during the quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $4,533,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 12.4% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 110,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,048,000 after buying an additional 12,133 shares in the last quarter. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $276,000. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 35.3% during the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 1,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 4.8% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 169,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,241,000 after buying an additional 7,824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 6.5% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,269,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,714,000 after buying an additional 77,828 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $37.43. The stock had a trading volume of 699,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,810,807. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $36.98. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a twelve month low of $28.10 and a twelve month high of $38.38.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

