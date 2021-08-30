SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS) Shares Sold by Brinker Capital Investments LLC

Brinker Capital Investments LLC cut its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS) by 6.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 59,451 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,133 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC owned about 0.05% of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF worth $1,822,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 20.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,590,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,098,000 after acquiring an additional 608,344 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the second quarter worth about $66,068,000. ARGI Investment Services LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 5.4% during the second quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 2,154,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,025,000 after acquiring an additional 110,918 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 2.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,861,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,087,000 after acquiring an additional 37,580 shares during the period. Finally, M. Kulyk & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 2.2% during the second quarter. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC now owns 1,724,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,854,000 after acquiring an additional 37,188 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF alerts:

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF stock opened at $30.66 on Monday. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $30.35 and a 52-week high of $30.72. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.66.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.