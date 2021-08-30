SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) Reaches New 12-Month High at $53.05

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $53.05 and last traded at $53.01, with a volume of 6715 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $52.94.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.37.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at about $987,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 153,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,144,000 after purchasing an additional 14,472 shares during the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 27,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after purchasing an additional 4,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Financial Advisory boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Brown Financial Advisory now owns 545,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,428,000 after purchasing an additional 25,525 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

