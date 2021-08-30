SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) Reaches New 52-Week High at $67.64

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $67.64 and last traded at $67.60, with a volume of 18 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $67.46.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $64.97.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Community Bank N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 15,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $869,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.5% during the first quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 5,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.6% during the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 7,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 20,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,172,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SageGuard Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.3% during the first quarter. SageGuard Financial Group LLC now owns 7,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

Featured Article: What is the S&P/TSX Index?

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.