SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) Shares Bought by Capital Analysts LLC

Capital Analysts LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) by 168.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,706 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,164 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $2,627,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPYG. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Altus Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 488.4% during the 1st quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 464 shares during the period. Element Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 513.9% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 1,033 shares during the period. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $91,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

SPYG stock opened at $67.46 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $64.97. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $47.45 and a one year high of $67.55.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

Read More: Put Option Volume

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.