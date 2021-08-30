SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP) Shares Acquired by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP) by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,965 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,618 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC owned approximately 0.05% of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF worth $1,462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SPIP. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Good Life Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 87.4% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 18,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 8,856 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 45.9% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 170,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,204,000 after purchasing an additional 53,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 82.7% during the 1st quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SPIP opened at $31.66 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $31.36. SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF has a 1-year low of $30.08 and a 1-year high of $31.83.

