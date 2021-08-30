SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYX) Shares Acquired by Gould Asset Management LLC CA

Gould Asset Management LLC CA increased its position in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYX) by 9.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,180 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,890 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF makes up about 1.1% of Gould Asset Management LLC CA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Gould Asset Management LLC CA owned approximately 0.33% of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF worth $3,734,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPYX. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $653,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000.

NYSEARCA:SPYX traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $112.33. 200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,898. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.35. SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF has a 1-year low of $79.59 and a 1-year high of $111.78.

