SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) Shares Bought by Salomon & Ludwin LLC

Salomon & Ludwin LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 5.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,592 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the period. Salomon & Ludwin LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $3,728,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 341.4% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 929,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $442,717,000 after acquiring an additional 719,314 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 96.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 695,571 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $331,125,000 after buying an additional 341,076 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 247.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 252,334 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $120,124,000 after buying an additional 179,710 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,605,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,158,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MDY traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $505.00. The stock had a trading volume of 51,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 931,689. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 1 year low of $321.77 and a 1 year high of $507.63. The business’s 50 day moving average is $490.37.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

