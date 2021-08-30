SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE) Shares Sold by Sowell Financial Services LLC

Sowell Financial Services LLC reduced its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE) by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 51,144 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,564 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC owned 0.08% of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF worth $3,351,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in KRE. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 932.0% during the 1st quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,063,993 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $136,925,000 after buying an additional 1,863,993 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 12,767.6% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,765,568 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $117,128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,751,847 shares during the last quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $107,599,000. Sculptor Capital LP purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $104,511,000. Finally, Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 63.4% during the 1st quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 3,769,133 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $250,044,000 after purchasing an additional 1,461,948 shares during the last quarter.

KRE stock opened at $66.98 on Monday. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a 52-week low of $33.48 and a 52-week high of $72.90. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.32.

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

