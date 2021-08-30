Sphere 3D Corp. (NASDAQ:ANY) Short Interest Update

Sphere 3D Corp. (NASDAQ:ANY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,120,000 shares, a growth of 38.1% from the July 29th total of 810,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,080,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 7.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ ANY opened at $5.22 on Monday. Sphere 3D has a twelve month low of $1.23 and a twelve month high of $6.58. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.34. The company has a market capitalization of $70.21 million, a P/E ratio of -6.52 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.77.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new position in Sphere 3D during the second quarter worth $2,362,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sphere 3D in the second quarter worth $56,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Sphere 3D in the second quarter worth $28,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Sphere 3D in the second quarter worth $188,000. Finally, Draper Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sphere 3D in the second quarter worth $56,000. 7.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sphere 3D Corp. engages in the provision of solutions for stand-alone storage and technologies that converge the traditional silos of compute, storage and network into one integrated hyper-converged or converged solution. It offers solutions to the call centers, education, healthcare, professional firms, and telecommunication industries.

