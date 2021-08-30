Sport and Leisure Trading Up 1% Over Last Week (SNL)

Sport and Leisure (CURRENCY:SNL) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 30th. Over the last week, Sport and Leisure has traded up 1% against the US dollar. One Sport and Leisure coin can now be bought for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000399 BTC on exchanges. Sport and Leisure has a market capitalization of $132.01 million and $1.14 million worth of Sport and Leisure was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001265 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000425 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded 62.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $70.39 or 0.00144290 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000588 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0392 or 0.00000080 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Sport and Leisure

Sport and Leisure (CRYPTO:SNL) is a coin. Its launch date was December 7th, 2018. Sport and Leisure’s total supply is 963,252,000 coins and its circulating supply is 678,662,953 coins. Sport and Leisure’s official Twitter account is @snltoken . Sport and Leisure’s official website is www.snltoken.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Sport AND Leisure offers an open-source blockchain ecosystem platform to record all participants' interactions in the community as well as participants' transactions in different scenarios, such as IP asset trading promotion, gaming and entertainment using the decentralized account. SNL is a major component of the ecosystem on the All SnL Token Platform. SNL is a digitally encrypted virtual currency based on blockchain and smart contract technology that is tailored to sporting contents, community-based incentives and spending on different scenarios. SNL is a nonrefundable functional utility token that will be used as the unit of exchange (e.g. for smart contracts and trade of digital assets) between participants on the All SnL Token Platform on the All SnL Token Platform. “

