Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) Shares Acquired by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 108,616 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,985 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.06% of Spotify Technology worth $29,911,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SPOT. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 3,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $902,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 2.2% in the first quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 51.7% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 4.4% in the first quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new position in shares of Spotify Technology in the first quarter worth $26,000. 54.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on SPOT shares. Guggenheim raised shares of Spotify Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $245.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. lowered their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $310.00 to $275.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $310.00 to $275.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Truist lowered their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $290.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Spotify Technology from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $235.00 to $240.00 in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Spotify Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $304.48.

NYSE:SPOT opened at $226.02 on Monday. Spotify Technology S.A. has a 12-month low of $201.68 and a 12-month high of $387.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -113.01 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $239.09.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.33. The company had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. Spotify Technology had a negative net margin of 2.56% and a negative return on equity of 7.95%. Equities research analysts expect that Spotify Technology S.A. will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Spotify Technology Company Profile

Spotify Technology SA is a digital music service offering music fans instant access to a world of music. The company operates through the following segments: Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment provides subscribers with unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access of music and podcasts on computers, tablets, and mobile devices, users can connect through speakers, receivers, televisions, cars, game consoles, and smart watches.

