Spring Creek Capital LLC Buys 3,000 Shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX)

Spring Creek Capital LLC increased its stake in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 4.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,500 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Xilinx comprises about 0.5% of Spring Creek Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Spring Creek Capital LLC’s holdings in Xilinx were worth $10,631,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XLNX. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xilinx in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Sandy Spring Bank raised its position in Xilinx by 83.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 174 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in Xilinx by 81.2% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 212 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new position in Xilinx during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Xilinx during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 76.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Truist upped their price target on Xilinx from $135.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Xilinx from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Truist Securities upped their price target on Xilinx from $135.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Xilinx from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Xilinx from $134.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.71.

Shares of Xilinx stock traded up $5.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $156.27. The company had a trading volume of 1,772,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,490,177. The company has a quick ratio of 5.17, a current ratio of 5.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $38.67 billion, a PE ratio of 51.07 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $140.92. Xilinx, Inc. has a 52-week low of $96.71 and a 52-week high of $156.50.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.18. Xilinx had a return on equity of 30.29% and a net margin of 23.00%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Xilinx, Inc. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Catia Hagopian sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 32,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,877,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Salil Raje sold 13,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $2,025,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,086 shares in the company, valued at $5,562,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,289 shares of company stock worth $4,546,012 in the last 90 days. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

