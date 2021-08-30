Sprott Focus Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUND) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Sprott Focus Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUND) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 90,500 shares, a growth of 37.5% from the July 29th total of 65,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 37,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days.

NASDAQ:FUND opened at $8.43 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.34. Sprott Focus Trust has a 12 month low of $5.76 and a 12 month high of $9.18.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 14th were given a $0.116 dividend. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.50%. This is a boost from Sprott Focus Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 11th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FUND. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Sprott Focus Trust by 104.4% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 75,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $586,000 after purchasing an additional 38,350 shares during the period. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sprott Focus Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $190,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Sprott Focus Trust by 182.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 148,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,162,000 after purchasing an additional 96,186 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sprott Focus Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $91,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Sprott Focus Trust by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 207,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,616,000 after purchasing an additional 41,286 shares during the period. 20.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sprott Focus Trust

Sprott Focus Trust, Inc is a closed-end diversified management investment company. It has an objective of long term capital growth. The company is headquartered in New York, NY.

