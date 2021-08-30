Sprott (NYSE:SII) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Sprott Inc. (NYSE:SII) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 27,974 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 74% from the previous session’s volume of 107,761 shares.The stock last traded at $33.82 and had previously closed at $33.86.

SII has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TD Securities raised shares of Sprott from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Sprott from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sprott from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th.

The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $36.78. The company has a market capitalization of $863.17 million, a PE ratio of 29.20 and a beta of 1.86.

Sprott (NYSE:SII) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.07. Sprott had a net margin of 21.06% and a return on equity of 10.29%. The firm had revenue of $36.31 million during the quarter. Analysts forecast that Sprott Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. Sprott’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 95.24%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sprott in the first quarter worth $29,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sprott in the first quarter worth $31,000. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of Sprott by 43.5% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sprott in the first quarter worth $115,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Sprott by 17.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. 19.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sprott

Sprott, Inc provides investment advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Exchange Listed Products, Lending, Managed Equities, Brokerage, and Corporate. The Exchange Listed Products segment provides management services to the company’s closed-end physical trusts and exchange traded funds.

