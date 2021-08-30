Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Position Increased by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 228,592 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,323 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.05% of Square worth $55,731,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SQ. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Square by 41.9% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 149 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP raised its position in Square by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 2,271 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of Square by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 1,486 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Morris Retirement Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Square by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morris Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 1,483 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orser Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Square by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 8,655 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,965,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.77% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.81, for a total transaction of $2,128,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 405,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $86,274,450.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director James Morgan Jr. Mckelvey sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.98, for a total transaction of $45,596,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $871,795.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 693,812 shares of company stock worth $169,490,464. Company insiders own 15.12% of the company’s stock.

SQ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cowen raised shares of Square from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $266.00 to $343.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Moffett Nathanson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Square in a report on Friday, July 9th. Oddo Bhf raised shares of Square from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $340.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Square in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $380.00 target price on shares of Square in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. Square currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $267.85.

Shares of NYSE:SQ opened at $268.01 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $254.53. Square, Inc. has a 12-month low of $134.00 and a 12-month high of $289.23. The firm has a market cap of $123.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 235.10, a PEG ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, July 31st. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.35. Square had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 16.94%. The firm had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 143.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Square, Inc. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Square

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

