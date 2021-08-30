Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Shares Sold by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers trimmed its holdings in shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 372,405 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,711 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.08% of Square worth $90,792,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Square by 0.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,466,309 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,463,277,000 after acquiring an additional 221,370 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Square by 55.0% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 10,978,316 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,492,627,000 after acquiring an additional 3,895,906 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Square by 12.6% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 9,680,336 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,197,920,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085,690 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Square by 24.6% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,929,857 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,573,424,000 after acquiring an additional 1,368,995 shares during the period. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Square by 32.9% during the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,662,354 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,285,637,000 after acquiring an additional 1,402,341 shares during the period. 56.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Square alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SQ. Oddo Bhf raised Square from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $340.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Square in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Square from $325.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Square from $281.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Square from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $296.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Square currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $267.85.

SQ opened at $268.01 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $254.53. Square, Inc. has a twelve month low of $134.00 and a twelve month high of $289.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market cap of $123.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 235.10, a P/E/G ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 2.41.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, July 31st. The technology company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.05 billion. Square had a return on equity of 16.94% and a net margin of 3.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 143.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Square, Inc. will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.81, for a total transaction of $2,128,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 405,406 shares in the company, valued at $86,274,450.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 3,432 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.46, for a total value of $760,050.72. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 158,243 shares in the company, valued at $35,044,494.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 693,812 shares of company stock worth $169,490,464. Company insiders own 15.12% of the company’s stock.

About Square

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Further Reading: Dual Listing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Square Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Square and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.