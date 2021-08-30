SSP Group (OTCMKTS:SSPPF) Hits New 1-Year Low at $3.26

SSP Group plc (OTCMKTS:SSPPF)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $3.26 and last traded at $3.26, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.26.

Several research firms have weighed in on SSPPF. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of SSP Group in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised SSP Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of SSP Group in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded SSP Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of SSP Group in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.97. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.75 and a beta of 1.70.

SSP Group plc operates food and beverage outlets. The company operates outlets at airports, railway stations, motorway service areas, hospitals, and shopping centers. It operates approximately 550 brands in 35 countries in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East.

