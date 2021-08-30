SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its position in SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) by 80.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 153,301 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 640,077 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of SSR Mining worth $2,390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SSRM. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SSR Mining by 39.7% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 666,859 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,443,000 after acquiring an additional 189,659 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of SSR Mining by 3,133.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,220 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 10,873 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SSR Mining by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 59,554 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $850,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of SSR Mining in the 1st quarter worth $508,000. Finally, Usca Ria LLC lifted its stake in shares of SSR Mining by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 16,980 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 48.43% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SSRM opened at $16.60 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 6.34 and a quick ratio of 4.49. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.96. SSR Mining Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.68 and a twelve month high of $23.27. The stock has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.05.

SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.08. SSR Mining had a net margin of 16.51% and a return on equity of 9.72%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that SSR Mining Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. SSR Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.18%.

Several analysts have recently commented on SSRM shares. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on shares of SSR Mining from C$36.00 to C$35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SSR Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of SSR Mining in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of SSR Mining from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.33.

SSR Mining Company Profile

SSR Mining, Inc is a gold company. It engages in the operation, development, exploration, and acquisition of metal resource properties located in Turkey and the Americas. The firm focuses on the Çöpler Gold Mine, Puna, Marigold Mines, and Seabee Gold Operations. The company was founded on December 11, 1946 is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

