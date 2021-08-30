St. Louis Trust Co Acquires 14,373 Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

St. Louis Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 86.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,028 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,373 shares during the period. St. Louis Trust Co’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SCHM. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $175,095,000. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 7,232,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302,137 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 89.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,066,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,371,000 after purchasing an additional 503,477 shares in the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC raised its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 781,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,148,000 after purchasing an additional 175,978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fragasso Group Inc. raised its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 28.8% during the 1st quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 674,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,202,000 after purchasing an additional 150,930 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SCHM traded down $0.18 on Monday, reaching $80.11. 313,534 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 314,015. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.09. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $52.83 and a 12 month high of $80.51.

Recommended Story: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.