St. Louis Trust Co Acquires 2,055 Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

St. Louis Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) by 18.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,314 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,055 shares during the period. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF makes up about 0.7% of St. Louis Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. St. Louis Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $2,673,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VV. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Lee Financial Co bought a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 45.8% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $78,000.

VV stock traded up $0.97 during trading on Monday, hitting $211.84. 154,252 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 244,472. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a one year low of $149.63 and a one year high of $212.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $204.74.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

