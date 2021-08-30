St. Louis Trust Co Has $1.81 Million Stock Position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

St. Louis Trust Co decreased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,166 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,834 shares during the quarter. St. Louis Trust Co’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $1,809,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Horan Securities Inc. grew its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 184.1% in the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. FundX Investment Group LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 152.7% in the 2nd quarter. FundX Investment Group LLC now owns 100,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 60,721 shares during the last quarter. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IJS traded down $0.97 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $102.67. The stock had a trading volume of 449,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 692,795. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $58.31 and a 1-year high of $110.77. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $101.89.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

