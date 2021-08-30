St. Louis Trust Co Has $2.62 Million Stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

St. Louis Trust Co increased its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 83.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,395 shares during the period. St. Louis Trust Co’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,615,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SCHA. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 81.8% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,001,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,793,000 after purchasing an additional 450,378 shares in the last quarter. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 1,950.8% in the 1st quarter. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. now owns 306,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,986,000 after purchasing an additional 291,091 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 87.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 443,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,245,000 after acquiring an additional 207,276 shares in the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 2,071.2% during the 1st quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 212,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,171,000 after acquiring an additional 202,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 55I LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $17,340,000.

Get Schwab US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:SCHA traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $103.63. 577,976 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 566,784. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.67. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $64.94 and a one year high of $106.13.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

Featured Article: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.