St. Louis Trust Co Sells 16,175 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

St. Louis Trust Co lessened its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 30.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,471 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 16,175 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF makes up about 2.1% of St. Louis Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. St. Louis Trust Co’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $8,595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership now owns 4,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $950,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 5,167 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 12,956 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,972,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.9% in the first quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,533 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Howland Capital Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.4% in the second quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,786 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

IWM stock traded down $0.93 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $225.48. The company had a trading volume of 20,585,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,450,078. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $222.44. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $142.09 and a 52 week high of $234.53.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Recommended Story: Why investors pay attention to retained earnings

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.