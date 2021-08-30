St. Louis Trust Co Sells 2,145 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

St. Louis Trust Co cut its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 12.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,057 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,145 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises 0.8% of St. Louis Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. St. Louis Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $3,355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VTI. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 22,680.8% during the 2nd quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,481,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,910,000 after purchasing an additional 2,470,844 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 25,783,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,329,209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,752,842 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $168,540,000. IAM Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $126,407,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,515,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,760,132,000 after acquiring an additional 489,172 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI traded up $0.88 on Monday, reaching $233.61. The company had a trading volume of 3,181,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,921,131. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $162.85 and a 52-week high of $233.96. The business has a 50 day moving average of $226.18.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

