St. Louis Trust Co Sells 29,126 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

St. Louis Trust Co lowered its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) by 78.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,210 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,126 shares during the quarter. St. Louis Trust Co’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $1,361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IWN. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 85.0% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IWN traded down $1.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $163.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,328,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,759,709. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $161.34. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $94.22 and a 52 week high of $174.59.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

Read More: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.