St. Louis Trust Co Sells 5,067 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

St. Louis Trust Co reduced its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,724 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,067 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises about 1.1% of St. Louis Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. St. Louis Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $4,492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VWO. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5,475.1% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 43,017,723 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,232,753,000 after purchasing an additional 42,246,120 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 30,174.4% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,250,185 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $273,272,000 after acquiring an additional 5,232,843 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 42.5% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 16,269,590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $883,602,000 after acquiring an additional 4,854,480 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 25,568,153 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,330,822,000 after acquiring an additional 4,374,723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GenTrust LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 199.1% in the 1st quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 1,697,156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $85,924,000 after acquiring an additional 3,409,690 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

VWO traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $51.60. The company had a trading volume of 13,626,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,881,042. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $41.53 and a twelve month high of $56.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $52.17.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Featured Article: What is a back-end load?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.