StableXSwap (STAX) Market Capitalization Hits $62.09 Million

StableXSwap (CURRENCY:STAX) traded 4.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 30th. One StableXSwap coin can now be bought for about $4.55 or 0.00009326 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, StableXSwap has traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar. StableXSwap has a total market cap of $62.09 million and $2,271.00 worth of StableXSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $48,765.87 or 0.99965981 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.26 or 0.00043576 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00009488 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $31.89 or 0.00065371 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.75 or 0.00009731 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002068 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000936 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0756 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $295.49 or 0.00605736 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

STAX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 29th, 2018. StableXSwap’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,646,645 coins. StableXSwap’s official Twitter account is @stablexswap . The official website for StableXSwap is stablexswap.com . The official message board for StableXSwap is medium.com/stablexswap

According to CryptoCompare, “STAX is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on Scrypt algorithm. “

