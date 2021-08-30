STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) Hits New 52-Week High at $42.40

Shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $42.40 and last traded at $42.39, with a volume of 31064 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $41.63.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on STAG shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on STAG Industrial from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Raymond James raised their target price on STAG Industrial from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded STAG Industrial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Capital One Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of STAG Industrial in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on STAG Industrial from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.88.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $40.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.89 billion, a PE ratio of 37.50, a PEG ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $138.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.36 million. STAG Industrial had a return on equity of 6.78% and a net margin of 34.24%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that STAG Industrial, Inc. will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.1208 dividend. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.72%.

In related news, CEO Benjamin S. Butcher sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.14, for a total value of $1,439,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 82,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,377,100.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in STAG Industrial in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of STAG Industrial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 53.1% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,154 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of STAG Industrial during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, AGF Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 457.5% during the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 1,416 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,162 shares during the last quarter. 79.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

STAG Industrial Company Profile (NYSE:STAG)

STAG Industrial, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquisition, ownership and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. The company was founded by Benjamin S. Butcher on July 21, 2010 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

