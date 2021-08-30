Stagwell (NASDAQ:STGW) Shares Gap Up to $6.52

Stagwell Inc (NASDAQ:STGW) shares gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $6.52, but opened at $6.88. Stagwell shares last traded at $6.88, with a volume of 4 shares traded.

The stock has a market capitalization of $533.67 million, a P/E ratio of -2.18 and a beta of 0.84.

About Stagwell (NASDAQ:STGW)

Stagwell, Inc operates as media and public relations agency. It delivers brands that connecting culture-moving creativity with technology to harmonize the art and science of marketing. The company is headquartered in New York, NY.

