Stakenet (XSN) Price Hits $0.23

Stakenet (CURRENCY:XSN) traded up 3.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 30th. One Stakenet coin can currently be bought for $0.23 or 0.00000470 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Stakenet has traded 18.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Stakenet has a total market cap of $27.45 million and $12,705.00 worth of Stakenet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Stakenet

Stakenet (CRYPTO:XSN) is a TPoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on December 1st, 2016. Stakenet’s total supply is 123,260,341 coins and its circulating supply is 119,721,303 coins. The official website for Stakenet is stakenet.io . Stakenet’s official Twitter account is @xsnofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Stakenet is medium.com/stakenet . The Reddit community for Stakenet is /r/StakeNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Rebranded from POSW, StakeNet is a TPoS cryptocurrency using the X11 algorithm. The team that was behind the POSW coin and recently rebranded to StakeNet (XSN) The StakeNet service allows users to stake various cryptocurrencies in one single wallet. All dividends from the StakeNet staking services are paid in XSN coin. “

Stakenet Coin Trading

