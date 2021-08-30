Stanley J. Meresman Sells 38,033 Shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) Stock

DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 38,033 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.53, for a total value of $7,246,427.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Stanley J. Meresman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 10th, Stanley J. Meresman sold 15,967 shares of DoorDash stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.08, for a total value of $2,316,492.36.

DASH stock traded up $4.76 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $192.70. The company had a trading volume of 1,745,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,218,920. DoorDash, Inc. has a 52 week low of $110.13 and a 52 week high of $256.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $181.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $159.51. The stock has a market cap of $65.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.08.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Equities research analysts predict that DoorDash, Inc. will post -1.15 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered DoorDash from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on DoorDash from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on DoorDash from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on DoorDash from $160.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on DoorDash from $195.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $187.80.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of DoorDash by 200.0% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DoorDash during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Tsfg LLC purchased a new position in shares of DoorDash during the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in shares of DoorDash during the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in DoorDash by 147.1% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. 72.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DoorDash Company Profile

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

