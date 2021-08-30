Star Equity Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRR) Short Interest Down 25.3% in August

Star Equity Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRR) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 251,200 shares, a decline of 25.3% from the July 29th total of 336,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 761,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 5.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of STRR. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Star Equity during the first quarter valued at approximately $376,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Star Equity during the first quarter valued at approximately $186,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Star Equity during the 1st quarter valued at $156,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Star Equity during the 1st quarter valued at $116,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Star Equity during the 1st quarter valued at $78,000. 10.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Star Equity stock opened at $2.79 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.88 and a beta of 0.19. Star Equity has a fifty-two week low of $2.32 and a fifty-two week high of $5.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.12.

Star Equity (NASDAQ:STRR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.66). Star Equity had a net margin of 1.34% and a negative return on equity of 36.15%.

Star Equity Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare solutions. It operates through the following segments: Diagnostic Services, Diagnostic Imaging, Building and Construction, and Real Estate and Investments. The Diagnostic Services segment offers a convenient and economically efficient imaging services program as an alternative to purchasing equipment or outsourcing the procedures to another physician or imaging center.

