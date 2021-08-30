Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Sold by EULAV Asset Management

EULAV Asset Management lowered its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 10.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 131,067 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 14,988 shares during the period. EULAV Asset Management’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $14,655,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SBUX. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,044,324 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $325,668,000 after acquiring an additional 13,555 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 10.6% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 7,174 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $783,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 58.9% during the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 6,322 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,211,000 after acquiring an additional 2,343 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors boosted its stake in Starbucks by 626.3% in the 1st quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 16,225 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,773,000 after buying an additional 13,991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Buckhead Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Starbucks by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC now owns 3,630 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. 63.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 359,177 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.81, for a total value of $44,110,527.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO John Culver sold 148,619 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total value of $17,685,661.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SBUX. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Starbucks from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. MKM Partners raised their price target on Starbucks from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Guggenheim began coverage on Starbucks in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on Starbucks from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on Starbucks from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.12.

SBUX stock traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $115.61. 3,074,135 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,910,693. Starbucks Co. has a 12-month low of $81.75 and a 12-month high of $126.32. The business has a 50 day moving average of $117.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.32 billion, a PE ratio of 48.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.89.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The coffee company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.23. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 43.16% and a net margin of 10.43%. The company had revenue of $7.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.46) EPS. Starbucks’s revenue for the quarter was up 77.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 153.85%.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

