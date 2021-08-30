Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) Shares Sold by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System lessened its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) by 6.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 77,593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,280 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Starwood Property Trust were worth $2,031,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bell Bank grew its position in Starwood Property Trust by 2.9% in the second quarter. Bell Bank now owns 88,565 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,318,000 after acquiring an additional 2,496 shares in the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Starwood Property Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $291,000. Granite Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Starwood Property Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Starwood Property Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $807,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in Starwood Property Trust by 54.2% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 89,941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,353,000 after acquiring an additional 31,600 shares in the last quarter. 42.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Starwood Property Trust alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on STWD shares. Raymond James increased their target price on Starwood Property Trust from $27.50 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Starwood Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Starwood Property Trust from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Starwood Property Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price objective on Starwood Property Trust from $17.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Starwood Property Trust has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.00.

In other news, President Jeffrey F. Dimodica sold 38,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.69, for a total transaction of $1,014,220.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 929,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,803,444.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

STWD stock opened at $25.90 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 2.60. The company has a market capitalization of $7.47 billion, a PE ratio of 15.51 and a beta of 1.65. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.76 and a 1 year high of $27.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.90.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. Starwood Property Trust’s payout ratio is 102.67%.

Starwood Property Trust Company Profile

Starwood Property Trust, Inc engages in originating, acquiring, financing and managing commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate debt and equity investments. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Commercial and Residential Lending, Real Estate Property, Infrastructure Lending and Real Estate Investing and Servicing.

Read More: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Receive News & Ratings for Starwood Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starwood Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.