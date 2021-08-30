StealthGas Inc. (NASDAQ:GASS) Expected to Post FY2021 Earnings of $0.22 Per Share

StealthGas Inc. (NASDAQ:GASS) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of StealthGas in a report issued on Wednesday, August 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Giveans now expects that the shipping company will post earnings of $0.22 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.20.

StealthGas stock opened at $2.84 on Monday. StealthGas has a 52-week low of $2.04 and a 52-week high of $3.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.34 and a beta of 1.58. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

StealthGas (NASDAQ:GASS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The shipping company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.17. StealthGas had a net margin of 1.61% and a return on equity of 1.71%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC purchased a new stake in shares of StealthGas during the first quarter worth $29,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new stake in shares of StealthGas during the first quarter worth $30,000. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new position in shares of StealthGas during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of StealthGas during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of StealthGas during the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. 50.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

StealthGas, Inc engages in the provision of international energy seaborne transportation services to liquefied petroleum gas sectors. Its owns fleet of vessels that carry petroleum and petrochemical gas products in liquefied form such as propane, butane, butadiene, isopropane, propylene, and vinyl chloride monomer.

