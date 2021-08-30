Stellantis (OTCMKTS:PUGOY) Trading Up 0.7%

Stellantis (OTCMKTS:PUGOY)’s stock price was up 0.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $27.80 and last traded at $27.28. Approximately 43,600 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 106% from the average daily volume of 21,174 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.10.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $24.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.16 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.26.

About Stellantis (OTCMKTS:PUGOY)

Stellantis N.V. operates as an automaker and mobility provider worldwide. It offers various luxury, premium, and mainstream passenger vehicles; and pickup trucks, sport utility vehicles, and light commercial vehicles, as well as mobility, financial, and parts and service brands. The company offers its products under the Abarth, Chrysler, Dodge, Fiat, Jeep, Maserati, Opel, Ram, Free2Move, Alfa Romeo, CitroÃ«n, DS Automobiles, Fiat Professional, Lancia, Mopar, Peugeot, Vauxhall, and Leasys brands.

