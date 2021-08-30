Stephen F. Burns Sells 1,000 Shares of OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS) Stock

OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS) Director Stephen F. Burns sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.14, for a total transaction of $65,140.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

KIDS traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $65.83. 102 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 146,250. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $63.38. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.55 and a beta of 0.68. OrthoPediatrics Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $38.01 and a fifty-two week high of $72.35.

OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $26.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.14 million. OrthoPediatrics had a negative net margin of 36.61% and a negative return on equity of 7.64%. On average, research analysts predict that OrthoPediatrics Corp. will post -0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in OrthoPediatrics during the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of OrthoPediatrics in the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 49.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the period. Spectrum Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of OrthoPediatrics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $102,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of OrthoPediatrics in the 1st quarter valued at about $139,000. 75.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KIDS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of OrthoPediatrics from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OrthoPediatrics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Truist raised their target price on shares of OrthoPediatrics from $64.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of OrthoPediatrics from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of OrthoPediatrics from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, OrthoPediatrics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.14.

OrthoPediatrics Company Profile

OrthoPediatrics Corp. is a medical device company, which engages in the design, development, and marketing of anatomically appropriate implants and devices for children with orthopedic conditions. Its products includes PediLoc, PediPlates, Cannulated Screws, PediFlexTM nail, PediNailTM, PediLoc Tibia, ACL Reconstruction System, Locking Cannulated Blade, Locking Proximal Femur, RESPONSE Spine, Bandloc and Pediguard.

