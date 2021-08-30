Steppe Gold (OTCMKTS:STPGF) Trading Down 1.2%

Steppe Gold Ltd. (OTCMKTS:STPGF) shares fell 1.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $1.12 and last traded at $1.13. 3,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 8,402 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.14.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Steppe Gold from C$3.90 to C$4.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th.

Get Steppe Gold alerts:

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.64.

Steppe Gold Ltd. acquires, explores for, develops, and operates precious metals in Mongolia. Its principal project is the Altan Tsagaan Ovoo gold and silver project comprising one mining license covering an area of approximately 5,492.63 hectares located in the territory of Tsagaan Ovoo soum, Dornod province of Eastern Mongolia; and Uudam Khundii property that covers an area of 14,397 hectares located in Ulaanbaatar, Bayankhongor Province.

Further Reading: After-Hours Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Steppe Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steppe Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.