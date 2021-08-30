Sterling Investment Management Inc. Buys 9,061 Shares of Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN)

Sterling Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN) by 8.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 113,367 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 9,061 shares during the quarter. Sterling Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Orange were worth $1,297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lesa Sroufe & Co lifted its position in shares of Orange by 0.6% during the first quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co now owns 147,084 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,814,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Orange by 7.7% during the first quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,916 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Orange by 0.7% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 167,969 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,922,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Orange by 7.9% during the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 22,386 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 1,631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Orange by 43.5% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,177 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,873 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

ORAN traded down $0.01 on Monday, hitting $11.46. The company had a trading volume of 11,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 683,563. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.37. Orange S.A. has a 12-month low of $10.15 and a 12-month high of $13.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $30.47 billion, a PE ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 0.30.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 14th were paid a $0.545 dividend. This represents a yield of 8.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 11th. This is a positive change from Orange’s previous dividend of $0.22. Orange’s payout ratio is 49.23%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ORAN shares. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Orange in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Orange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Orange in a report on Monday, June 28th. Citigroup downgraded Orange from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Orange from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Orange currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.50.

Orange SA engages as a telecommunication services company, which operates mobile and internet services. It provides telecommunication services to multinational companies, under the brand Orange Business Services. The company was founded in 1794 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

