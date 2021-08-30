Sterling Investment Management Inc. Has $1.04 Million Holdings in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ)

Sterling Investment Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) by 45.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 54,362 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 45,096 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Cameco were worth $1,043,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FIL Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Cameco during the 1st quarter valued at about $5,131,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cameco by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 3,472,877 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $57,684,000 after acquiring an additional 64,239 shares during the last quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc increased its holdings in shares of Cameco by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 23,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cameco during the 2nd quarter valued at about $751,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Cameco by 1,685.1% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,165,514 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $19,359,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100,223 shares during the last quarter. 54.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cameco alerts:

Shares of CCJ stock traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $18.01. The stock had a trading volume of 95,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,101,271. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.73. The company has a current ratio of 7.94, a quick ratio of 5.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Cameco Co. has a one year low of $9.01 and a one year high of $21.95. The company has a market capitalization of $7.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -445.00 and a beta of 1.03.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.12). Cameco had a negative return on equity of 1.97% and a negative net margin of 1.50%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cameco Co. will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CCJ. Raymond James increased their price objective on Cameco from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Cameco from C$25.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Cameco from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on Cameco from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Cameco currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.00.

Cameco Profile

Cameco Corp. engages in the provision of uranium. The company operates through the following segments: Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment involves the exploration for, mining, milling, purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment involves the refining, conversion and fabrication of uranium concentrate and the purchase and sale of conversion services.

Featured Article: Dual Listing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cameco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cameco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.