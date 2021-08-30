Sterling Investment Management Inc. Has $1.47 Million Stock Holdings in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

Sterling Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) by 10.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,309 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,515 shares during the quarter. Sterling Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $1,467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tsfg LLC acquired a new stake in British American Tobacco in the second quarter worth $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 1,345.3% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 325.0% in the first quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of British American Tobacco in the second quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 249.8% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 1,024 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.83% of the company’s stock.

Get British American Tobacco alerts:

Shares of BTI traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $37.51. 73,020 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,698,546. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $38.10. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 52 week low of $31.60 and a 52 week high of $41.14. The stock has a market cap of $80.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.85.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BTI. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

About British American Tobacco

British American Tobacco plc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of tobacco products. Its brands include Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, and Pall Mall. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Asia-Pacific and Middle East (APME), Americas and Sub-Saharan Africa (AMSSA), and Europe and North Africa (ENA).

Featured Story: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI).

Receive News & Ratings for British American Tobacco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British American Tobacco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.