Sterling Investment Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH)

Sterling Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 344,666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,593 shares during the quarter. ProShares Short S&P500 makes up 3.5% of Sterling Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Sterling Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.37% of ProShares Short S&P500 worth $5,304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 during the 1st quarter worth $79,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in ProShares Short S&P500 by 3,016.2% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 5,204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 5,037 shares during the last quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares Short S&P500 in the first quarter valued at about $107,000. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in ProShares Short S&P500 in the second quarter valued at about $158,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in ProShares Short S&P500 in the first quarter valued at about $178,000.

ProShares Short S&P500 stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $14.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 163,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,767,784. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.07. ProShares Short S&P500 has a 52-week low of $14.58 and a 52-week high of $21.31.

ProShares Short S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and selected real estate investment trusts.

