Sterling Investment Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Sterling Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 269.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,896 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,698 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VEA. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 159.8% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 42,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,203,000 after purchasing an additional 26,300 shares during the period. Texas Yale Capital Corp. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 12.6% during the second quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 35,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,842,000 after purchasing an additional 4,015 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 52,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,730,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.9% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,361,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,175,000 after purchasing an additional 156,119 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2,152.4% in the second quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 6,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 5,833 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $52.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 133,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,468,255. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.13 and a fifty-two week high of $53.43. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.85.

