Sterling Investment Management Inc. Invests $1.51 Million in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Sterling Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 14,321 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,511,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CNI. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 17,255,458 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,003,358,000 after buying an additional 821,600 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,499,162 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,217,695,000 after buying an additional 1,444,880 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,937,112 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $688,453,000 after buying an additional 419,964 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in Canadian National Railway by 35.4% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 5,557,127 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $810,441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452,508 shares during the period. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp increased its position in Canadian National Railway by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 4,909,993 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $569,533,000 after purchasing an additional 273,890 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CNI traded down $0.11 on Monday, hitting $110.24. 34,603 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,469,967. Canadian National Railway has a 12 month low of $98.69 and a 12 month high of $119.61. The company has a market capitalization of $78.16 billion, a PE ratio of 25.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The transportation company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.01. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 20.00% and a net margin of 28.27%. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Canadian National Railway will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $0.4827 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $1.93 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.52%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CNI. TheStreet raised shares of Canadian National Railway from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $114.00 to $110.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. UBS Group raised shares of Canadian National Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Desjardins reduced their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$147.00 to C$145.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Canadian National Railway has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.87.

About Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway Co engages in rail and related transportation business. The firm’s services include rail, intermodal, trucking, supply chain services, business development and maps and network. It offers their services in automotive, coal, fertilizer, food and beverages, forest products, dimensional loads, grain, metals and minerals and petroleum and chemicals industries.

